MS Dhoni's adds new horse in farmhouse, gifts daughter Ziva a new pony

Weeks after former India captain MS Dhoni gifted himself a black stallion, his daughter Ziva has now added a new companion for the animal. Ziva shared an adorable picture of her with a pony on Thursday afternoon.

The cricketer along with his family has been spending time at the seven-acre farmhouse situated at the outskirts of Ranchi. Here is the photo:

Dhoni's CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja is also fond of horses and has often shared photos of them on social media.

After hanging his boots from international cricket, Dhoni continues his cricketing stint in the lucrative Indian Premier League. However, with the T20 league currently being suspended due to the pandemic, the wicketkeeper-batsman has returned to his hometown and has been spending quality time with wife Sakshi and daughter.

MS Dhoni – Captain on and off the field

It was learnt that Dhoni had informed the CSK contingent that he will be the last member to board a flight back home after the IPL got suspended.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the 39-year-old said that he will only leave after the foreign players fly back home, followed by the Indian members.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK was quoted as saying in the report.