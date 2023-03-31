MS Dhoni's potential impact in Chennai Super Kings' opening IPL match against Gujarat Titans cannot be overlooked. However, CSK is concerned about the veteran wicket keeper-batsman's fitness as he is recovering from a knee injury. Despite Dhoni's declining batting performance, he remains one of the best captains in IPL history. Even if he is 80% fit, CSK could still use him as an impact player if needed during a crucial juncture of the game.

If Dhoni fully recovers from his knee injury, he is likely to play in the playing XI. However, if he is not fit enough, CSK could still use him as an impact player. IPL rules permit such substitution before the commencement of the 14th over of the innings. If Dhoni feels that his knees are sore, he could come in during the finishing stages of the innings.

Who will replace Dhoni?

If Dhoni's injury worsens, it could lead to a crisis for CSK. The team would have to identify a suitable replacement as captain and find an able wicketkeeper. There are speculations that Ben Stokes could be the best candidate to replace Dhoni, but he might also be considered as the team's captain if the injury forces Dhoni out of the tournament. Other options for wicketkeeping include Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Devon Conway.

Before the match on Friday, the 41-year-old's condition will be further evaluated. CSK had another training session at Chepauk before traveling to Ahmedabad, and Dhoni was present at the captain's meeting on March 30 before preparing for the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans.

Where will Ben Stokes bat?

It is possible that Ben Stokes will take on the role of batting at number three for CSK, a position previously held by Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. Stokes, who used to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals, prefers to settle in before playing aggressively. With Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad available to open the innings, Stokes could become the team's regular number three batsman in IPL 2023. As he is expected to take over the captaincy from Dhoni, CSK has high hopes for the all-rounder.