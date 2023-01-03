Watch: MS Dhoni seen pushing his bike, video goes viral - Check

One of the most searched cricketers, MS Dhoni, is one whom fans are constantly eager to see. The former captain of India leads a quiet life in Ranchi and avoids the spotlight. The fans must wait months to see the famous player because he has excluded himself from social media. The fans never missed the chance to visit Dhoni's home in the hopes of meeting him, and one fan nearly had his fantasy come true. Recently, a YouTuber went to Ranchi and spent a lot of time waiting to see Dhoni. The cricket fan was unable to interact with the player but was able to observe him.

As his admirers awaited his arrival, Dhoni entered his house while riding a bike. Although the fan was unable to meet Dhoni, he managed to photograph him straining to start his bike. Dhoni struggled for a while before ultimately starting his bike. More than 15 million people have watched the viral video of Dhoni having trouble starting his two-wheeler.

Dhoni is an enthusiastic bike lover who has a large collection of two-wheelers. On social media, there have been numerous footage of him cycling to the stadium in Ranchi.

CSK fans waiting for IPL 2023

The 16th season of the T20 league will mark MS Dhoni's return to the field of play after being absent from professional cricket since the conclusion of the IPL 2022. It is official that the wicketkeeper-batsman would captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the competition. Although Ben Stokes was purchased by the team, Dhoni's retirement may delay the captaincy shift. Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Nishant Sidhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhagath Verma, and Shaik Rasheed were all signed by CSK in addition to Stokes. CSK, the incumbent champions heading into IPL 2022, placed ninth in the standings last season.