topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
ADAM ZAMPA

Here's why Adam Zampa was denied a run-out even though batsman was out of crease at non-strikers end - Watch

Zampa received looks from the batter and the on-field umpire as though he were giving a warning or making an appeal. The umpire turned to the TV umpire when Zampa indicated that he was claiming the wicket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Here's why Adam Zampa was denied a run-out even though batsman was out of crease at non-strikers end - Watch

Adam Zampa attempted to run out Tom Rogers at the non-end striker's of the most recent BBL 12 game between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades at the MCG on Tuesday night, which led to a significant dispute. The event took place in Zampa's final over of the Renegades' innings. Before Zampa bowled the delivery, Tom Rogers had backed up too far in an attempt to get a head start in case of a rapid run. He was subsequently run out by the bowler and challenged the decision.

Also Read: To practice for Mumbai Indians?: Fans question Jaspirt Bumrah's comeback from injury just ahead of IPL 2023

Zampa received looks from the batter and the on-field umpire as though he were giving a warning or making an appeal. The umpire turned to the TV umpire when Zampa indicated that he was claiming the wicket. Fans in the grandstand appeared confused and boos could be heard at the MCG.

Shawn Craig, the TV umpire, informed Gerard Abood, the standing umpire, that Zampa had finished his action before running Rogers out after watching many replays. It was determined that batter was not out because bowler's arm had "gone past the vertical," or too far into his bowling motion.

Also Read: BREAKING: Jasprit Bumrah to make comeback in ODI series against Sri Lanka, confirms BCCI

What exactly is the law?

MCC Law 41.16.1 states: “If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out. In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

Live Tv

Adam ZampaAdam Zampa news updateAdam Zampa newsAdam Zampa updateAdam Zampa mankadingAdam Zampa videoAdam Zampa watchMankadingmankading news updatemankading newsmankading updatemankading new rule

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!