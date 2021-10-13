MS Dhoni Cricket Academy launched in Bengaluru, check more details

Sports companies GamePlay and Aarka Sports on Tuesday launched the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Bengaluru, which will commence training operations from November 7. The registrations are currently open.

MSDCA mentor and former India skipper Dhoni said, "I am excited to launch the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy. The aim is to provide a 360-degree training approach with the help of the best techniques and technology to sharpen your skills. We will bring qualified coaches and fitness experts. Register now and be ready to be a part of my academy. It is not just about being a cricketer; it is about being a smart one. To learn the mental and physical skills of the game, come join us at M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy."

The academy has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli.

MS Dhoni cricket academy will start at Bengaluru on November 7th @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ohAsKw2pJ0 — Divya Mishra (@Bhakt_mhakal_ki) October 13, 2021

Deepak S. Bhatnagar, owner, GamePlay, said, "Today is a momentous day not only for us at GamePlay, but for all the budding cricketers in Bengaluru. With the launch of the M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy, kids who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams."

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that Dhoni will not charge any fee for mentoring the Indian cricket team during this month's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly said.

The 40-year-old Dhoni retired from international cricket last year, his last India game being the 2019 World Cup semi-final, which the team lost to New Zealand. It is believed that Dhoni was brought in for his experience in devising near-perfect white ball strategies. He led his franchise Chennai Super Kings into the IPL finals on Sunday.

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, the enigmatic wicketkeeper-batter led India to two world titles -- the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.