MS Dhoni, CSK captain, to announce retirement today from IPL? Check when and where to watch MSD's LIVE announcement

MS Dhoni, former Indian captain and current captain of Chennai Super Kings, dropped a big news for his fans on Saturday (September 24) afternoon when he posted a Facebook update, saying that he will be making a big announcement over the social media website at 2 PM IST. The fans in the comment section are worried whether this would be about Dhoni's retirement from the Indian Premier League. A fan wrote in the comment section: "You are our Hero. We love you so much Mahi.We are excited for this but it should not about your retirement." One other wrote: "So excited sir.Can't wait to see you. And I request you not to come and give any bad news this time."

While the fans' love is never-ending, it is also a fact that Dhoni is 41 and his body won't allow him to play cricket forever. That news will come some day that he will no more take the field to lead CSK in IPL. Would that day be today? It could be. But let's not forget what Dhoni had said at the start of the last match of CSK in IPL 2022. That he would come back to play IPL 2023, hopefully in front of home fans. He wants to say good bye to the fans, especially in Chennai, by playing in front of them for the one last time.

Not to forget, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has sent a letter to State Associations informing them about return of old 'home and away' format of IPL from next season. That means Dhoni will get to play in front of home crowd.

So the Facebook live could or count not be about his retirement. One thing is for sure that even if it is about retirement, he may wish to retire after IPL 2023 and not before it as Dhoni won't break the promise he made during IPL 2022 that he would return next season in the yellow jersey.

Dhoni could possibly announce something business related, launch of a new store, a new film under his production house or anything else.

