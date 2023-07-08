topStoriesenglish2632687
MS Dhoni Cuts B’day Cake For His Dogs At His Ranchi Farmhouse, Wins Over Social Media - Watch

In the video posted by MS Dhoni, the cricketing legend can be seen surrounded by his beloved pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings' legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni, celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023. The cricketing icon was showered with love and wishes not just from all over India but also from around the world. Dhoni, known for his humility and love for animals, shared a heartwarming video on July 8, showcasing a unique celebration with his four pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. The video instantly went viral on Instagram, garnering immense love and appreciation from fans worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday Celebration with Furry Friends

In the video posted by MS Dhoni, the cricketing legend can be seen surrounded by his beloved pet dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. As the camera captures the moment, Dhoni is seen cutting a birthday cake with joy and excitement. His four loyal furry companions eagerly await their share of the celebration. Demonstrating his affection and bond with his pets, Dhoni lovingly feeds the cake to each of his dogs, making the occasion even more heartwarming. The cricketer's genuine love and care for animals struck a chord with fans, and the video quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Viral Sensation

As soon as MS Dhoni shared the video of his unique birthday celebration, it spread like wildfire across Instagram, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts and animal lovers alike. The heartwarming act showcased Dhoni's compassionate nature and his ability to find happiness in the simplest of moments. Fans from all corners of the globe flooded the comments section with heartfelt birthday wishes for the cricketing legend and applauded his gesture of including his pets in the celebration.

Sakshi Dhoni's Reaction

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, also took to social media to express her joy and admiration for her husband's celebration. She reacted to the video by showering it with heart emojis, a clear reflection of her delight in witnessing the heartwarming bond between Dhoni and their furry friends. The couple's love for animals has been well-documented, and this celebration served as a testament to their shared compassion.

Previous Viral Moment

On July 7th, a day before his birthday, MS Dhoni had another viral moment when he waved to his fans from the terrace of his house. The sight of the cricketing legend acknowledging and appreciating the support of his fans created a wave of excitement among cricket enthusiasts, further amplifying the anticipation for his birthday celebration.

