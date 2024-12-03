MS Dhoni Dances To Pahadi Song 'Gulabi Sharara'; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Former Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni has once again won the hearts of fans, not with his signature helicopter shots but through a heartfelt display of dance and camaraderie. A viral video shows Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, joyfully dancing to the popular folk tune “Gulabi Sharara” during a visit to Rishikesh. Set against the scenic backdrop of the city’s serene hills, the video captures the couple’s lively spirit as they joined locals in a vibrant celebration.

MS Dhoni Dancing on Pahadi Song



- Video of the Day. [DJ Paras] pic.twitter.com/eRoVlIP15V December 3, 2024

Fans on social media were quick to applaud the moment, with many praising Dhoni’s humility and charm. Known for his grounded nature despite his towering cricketing achievements, this gesture further endeared the former captain to the public.

Retirement Bliss: Dhoni Embraces A New Chapter

Since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has embraced life off the field with zest. Recently, he was seen vacationing with family in Thailand and now celebrating local culture in Rishikesh. Despite stepping away from international duties, Dhoni remains actively involved in the cricketing world.

For the upcoming IPL 2025 season, Dhoni has been retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player for INR 4 crore. Though no longer the official captain, Dhoni’s presence is expected to be pivotal, with his leadership and strategic insight continuing to guide the franchise.

Anticipation for IPL 2025: Dhoni and Ashwin Reunite at CSK

The IPL 2025 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for CSK fans. One of the most anticipated moments is the reunion of Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin, a pairing that has brought immense success to the franchise in the past.

Ashwin, who began his IPL journey with CSK in 2008, expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the team and reuniting with Dhoni. Reflecting on their shared history, Ashwin spoke highly of Dhoni’s leadership and the valuable lessons he imparted.

As CSK fields a balanced squad for IPL 2025, Dhoni’s mentorship and the return of experienced players like Ashwin are expected to bolster their chances of clinching another title. The Dhoni-Ashwin reunion adds another layer of excitement, rekindling memories of their dominant performances during CSK’s golden years.

A Legend Beyond the Game

Dhoni’s enduring popularity is a testament to his multifaceted persona. Whether it’s through his cricketing legacy, his leadership in the IPL, or his ability to connect with people in moments like his dance in Rishikesh, Dhoni continues to inspire. As he prepares for yet another IPL season, fans can expect more iconic moments both on and off the field.