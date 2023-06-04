MS Dhoni Looks Fit And Fine In First Appearance After Knee Surgery In Mumbai; Pic Goes Viral

It has been an interesting week for MS Dhoni, who went from celebrating the sweet success of winning the fifth Indian Premier League title for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to getting operated on his knee in a span of five days. After the completion of IPL 2023, the celebrations did not extend to the next day for CSK players as many went back home while others departed for national duty. At the same time, Dhoni took a flight to Mumbai as he wanted to see an advice for his knee injury.

Dr Dinshaw Padirwala, the renowned sports medicine expert who has earlier treated Rishabh Pant and Neeraj Chopra, advised Dhoni to get a surgery done on his troubled left knee. Three days ago, the surgery was performed by Dr Padriwala at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the same to a newspaper, before adding that Dhoni was released from the hospital the same day.

A photo of Dhoni is now going viral after his surgery. In this photo, Dhoni can be seen enjoying a cup of tea in a hotel room with a friend. One can also see South Indian breakfast including Idli and Vada kept in a plate in front of him. A social media user shared the photo on Twitter and wrote: "MS Dhoni at Mumbai. He is doing fine after the Knee Surgery."

In case you didn't know, Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 with a troubled knee. He batted with a strap on the same knee to protect it from getting aggravated. However, as soon as IPL 2023 came to an end, Dhoni chose to get medical help and was eventually advised for a surgery. Courtesy the surgery, Dhoni also could not attend his team's opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad's wedding on June 3. Gaikwad has married his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar. Dhoni had met her after the IPL 2023 final. Utkarsha was spotted touching Dhoni's feet after warm hug.