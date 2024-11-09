Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818007https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ms-dhoni-enjoys-a-vacation-in-thailand-video-goes-viral-watch-2818007.html
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni Enjoys A Vacation In Thailand, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Franchisees will bid for a total of 1574 players to bolster their team ahead of the IPL 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni Enjoys A Vacation In Thailand, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting to see MS Dhoni back in action on the field in the upcoming IPL 2025. Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore. Amidst all of this, the former CSK skipper is currently enjoying his vacation with family in Thailand.

Dhoni is holidaying in Phuket, Thailand, away from the noise of cricket. Dhoni’s daughter Ziva shared a picture on her Instagram handle where Dhoni is enjoying peaceful moments by the seawater. Dhoni’s wife was also spotted in the picture donning a pink swimsuit. 

Earlier, on October 31, Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player. Fans are quite excited to hear that Dhoni will play in next year’s IPL as they will get a chance to witness him hitting the iconic  ‘helicopter shot’ in the yellow jersey.

Chennai Super Kings' Retentions

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore

Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore

Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore

Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore

MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore    

The much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Franchisees will bid for a total of 1574 players to bolster their team ahead of the IPL 2025. 

Every team has a purse of INR 120 crore but then a few of that has already been spent in the IPL 2025 retentions. Punjab Kings have the largest purse with an amount of INR 110.5 crore to spend at the mega auction. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction promises to be one of the most exciting events in cricket, with record-breaking bids and fierce competition expected as franchises vie for the league’s top talent. Fans are eagerly watching to see who will emerge as the highest-paid cricketer and the most expensive player in IPL history.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK