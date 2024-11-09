MS Dhoni Enjoys A Vacation In Thailand, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting to see MS Dhoni back in action on the field in the upcoming IPL 2025. Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore. Amidst all of this, the former CSK skipper is currently enjoying his vacation with family in Thailand.

Dhoni is holidaying in Phuket, Thailand, away from the noise of cricket. Dhoni’s daughter Ziva shared a picture on her Instagram handle where Dhoni is enjoying peaceful moments by the seawater. Dhoni’s wife was also spotted in the picture donning a pink swimsuit.

Haha he is enjoying pic.twitter.com/XKHwlgu2hi — janasena csk (csk_janasena) November 9, 2024

Earlier, on October 31, Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player. Fans are quite excited to hear that Dhoni will play in next year’s IPL as they will get a chance to witness him hitting the iconic ‘helicopter shot’ in the yellow jersey.

Chennai Super Kings' Retentions

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Rs 18 crore

Matheesha Pathirana: Rs 13 crore

Shivam Dube: Rs 12 crore

Ravindra Jadeja: Rs 18 crore

MS Dhoni: Rs 4 crore

The much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Franchisees will bid for a total of 1574 players to bolster their team ahead of the IPL 2025.

Every team has a purse of INR 120 crore but then a few of that has already been spent in the IPL 2025 retentions. Punjab Kings have the largest purse with an amount of INR 110.5 crore to spend at the mega auction. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction promises to be one of the most exciting events in cricket, with record-breaking bids and fierce competition expected as franchises vie for the league’s top talent. Fans are eagerly watching to see who will emerge as the highest-paid cricketer and the most expensive player in IPL history.