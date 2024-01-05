MS Dhoni Files Criminal Case Against Ex-Business Partners, Alleges Cheating of Over Rs 15 Crore

In a startling revelation, cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken legal action against his former business associates, Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited. The former India captain accuses them of deceiving him in a deal related to the establishment of cricket academies, leading to a staggering financial loss of over Rs 15 crore.

The Allegations and Legal Proceedings

Dhoni filed a criminal case in October 2023 against Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash in JM-24 Rajkumar Pandey's court, accusing them of cheating. The legal battle unfolded as Dhoni and Diwakar had entered into an agreement in 2017 to open a cricket academy. However, Diwakar allegedly failed to abide by the specified conditions, resulting in substantial financial ramifications for MSD.

Court Proceedings and Agreements

Today, the court witnessed the proceedings in the case, highlighting the intricacies of the alleged breach of agreement. The cricketing maestro and Mihir Diwakar's agreement in 2017 outlined the opening of a cricket academy. However, Diwakar is accused of failing to adhere to the predetermined terms, causing a significant loss estimated at Rs 17 crore for Dhoni.

Deception Unveiled

The accusations of deception and breach of agreement have added a new layer to the ongoing legal saga. Dayanand Singh, representing MS Dhoni through Vidhi Associates, emphasized the alleged failure of Mihir Diwakar to fulfill the agreed-upon conditions, leading to substantial financial losses for the cricket icon.

Threats and Intimidation

The legal battle takes a more dramatic turn as Dhoni's friend, Simant Lohani (Chittu), also filed a complaint. Lohani alleges that he faced threats and abuse from Mihir Diwakar after legal action was initiated against Aarka Sports.

Dhoni's Return to Cricket Amid Legal Turmoil

Despite the legal complexities, MS Dhoni remains resolute in his return to competitive cricket. Recently returning from Dubai after celebrating the New Year, Dhoni is gearing up for IPL 2024, which is anticipated to be his farewell season in the league. The legal tussle with former business partners adds an unexpected twist to Dhoni's journey, underscoring the challenges even cricketing legends face beyond the boundary.