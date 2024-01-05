trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706425
NewsCricket
AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN TEST SERIES

Team India Dethroned From No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings, Australia Claim Numero Uno Position

Australia's rise to the top was solidified as they clinched a crucial victory in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Team India Dethroned From No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings, Australia Claim Numero Uno Position

Australia has surged ahead to claim the coveted number 1 spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, toppling India from its throne. The latest rankings, updated on January 4, 2024, depict Australia leading the charts with 118 rating points, surpassing India's 117. This shift in the rankings is a testament to Australia's remarkable performances in the longer format of the game.

Also Read: 'Aamer Jamal, Remember The Name', Pakistani Pacer Shines After Six-For In Sydney In 3rd Test Vs Australia; Check Reactions

Australia's Ascendancy and India's Downfall

Australia's rise to the top was solidified as they clinched a crucial victory in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. The third Test, currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground, sees Australia in a dominant position as they aim for a series whitewash. The comprehensive wins in the first two Tests, where Australia emerged victorious by 360 runs and 79 runs, respectively, played a pivotal role in their ascent to the summit.

Series Scoreline and Key Performances

The Australia vs Pakistan series has been a showcase of Australian dominance, with the home team exhibiting exceptional skills across all departments. Pat Cummins, leading the side, has been instrumental in their success, marshalling the bowling attack with precision. The recent scorecard from the ongoing third Test further underscores Australia's prowess, with Josh Hazlewood's four-wicket haul leaving Pakistan struggling at 68-7 in their second innings.

India's Setback in South Africa

Meanwhile, India faced a setback in their ongoing tour of South Africa. Despite winning the second Test by 7 wickets at Newlands, Cape Town, India succumbed to an innings defeat in the series opener at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The contrasting results highlight the challenges faced by India in foreign conditions, leading to a reshuffling of the ICC Test rankings.

Implications of the ICC Test Championship

Australia's surge to the top has significant implications for the ongoing ICC Test Championship. With their stellar performance against Pakistan, they have not only secured the number 1 ranking but have also positioned themselves favourably in the race for the Test Championship title.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Why are truck drivers afraid of 'hit and run' law?
DNA Video
DNA: New Year 2024 brings important changes