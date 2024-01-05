Team India Dethroned From No.1 Spot In ICC Test Rankings, Australia Claim Numero Uno Position

Australia has surged ahead to claim the coveted number 1 spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, toppling India from its throne. The latest rankings, updated on January 4, 2024, depict Australia leading the charts with 118 rating points, surpassing India's 117. This shift in the rankings is a testament to Australia's remarkable performances in the longer format of the game.

Australia's Ascendancy and India's Downfall

Australia's rise to the top was solidified as they clinched a crucial victory in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan. The third Test, currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground, sees Australia in a dominant position as they aim for a series whitewash. The comprehensive wins in the first two Tests, where Australia emerged victorious by 360 runs and 79 runs, respectively, played a pivotal role in their ascent to the summit.

Series Scoreline and Key Performances

The Australia vs Pakistan series has been a showcase of Australian dominance, with the home team exhibiting exceptional skills across all departments. Pat Cummins, leading the side, has been instrumental in their success, marshalling the bowling attack with precision. The recent scorecard from the ongoing third Test further underscores Australia's prowess, with Josh Hazlewood's four-wicket haul leaving Pakistan struggling at 68-7 in their second innings.

India's Setback in South Africa

Meanwhile, India faced a setback in their ongoing tour of South Africa. Despite winning the second Test by 7 wickets at Newlands, Cape Town, India succumbed to an innings defeat in the series opener at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The contrasting results highlight the challenges faced by India in foreign conditions, leading to a reshuffling of the ICC Test rankings.

Implications of the ICC Test Championship

Australia's surge to the top has significant implications for the ongoing ICC Test Championship. With their stellar performance against Pakistan, they have not only secured the number 1 ranking but have also positioned themselves favourably in the race for the Test Championship title.