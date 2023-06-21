MS Dhoni Fulfills Afghanistan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Wish With THIS Special Gesture

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an idol for most wicketkeepers around the world even three years after his international retirement. Dhoni called time on his international career in 2020 but is still leading the Chennai Super Kings team at the age of 41 in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former India skipper led CSK to a record-equalling fifth title win in the IPL 2023 season with a win over Gujarat Titans in the final last month. Dhoni was seen spending quality time with most young wicketkeepers and cricketers in the IPL 2023 after every match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper from Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, is no different and idolizes Dhoni as many around the world. Gurbaz took to Twitter to thank the legendary India cricketer for this heartwarming gesture and said, “Thanks @mahi7781 sir for sending the gift all the way from India,” Gurbaz wrote while sharing the pictures on his social media handles.

Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from india __ pic.twitter.com/EaWtwz7CnY — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) June 20, 2023

Gurbaz scored 227 runs in 11 matches for KKR with a strike-rate of 133.52 in IPL 2023. But KKR failed to progress to the Playoffs stage this season. Gurbaz is a big fan of KKR owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan as well. “To me, the whole thing is like a dream. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and playing for his team. I am so happy to get the chance to play for KKR. I want to thank the KKR management for this,” Gurbaz said to News18 website.

“That was the best moment for me. He is one of the best actors in the world. I didn’t expect the way he spoke to me. The way he use modesty is unexpected for me. He is the best person in the world. The best moment of my life was meeting Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.

Gurbaz recently played in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The KKR wicketkeeper could not contribute much with the bat, as he scored 24 in three matches. Gurbaz would be hoping to make amends during Afghanistan’s next white-ball series against Bangladesh next month.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni underwent a knee operation immediately after IPL 2023 in Mumbai. Dhoni was carrying the knee injury throughout the IPL 2023 season. The CSK skipper is currently spending the off season in his hometown in Ranchi and will be taking a break till the IPL 2024 auction later this year.