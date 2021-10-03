MS Dhoni gives SPECIAL GIFT to Yashasvi Jaiswal for his quickfire fifty in CSK vs RR clash in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal got a special gift from Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman signed the youngster’s bat after he smashed a quickfire fifty to help RR thrash CSK.

Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal played knocks of 64 and 50 as Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 190 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. Dube played a knock of 64 off just 42 balls with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes, while Jaiswal completed his maiden IPL fifty in just 19 balls.

Yashasvi's feat saw him hit the second-fastest half-century by an uncapped Indian player after Ishan Kishan in the history of the tournament.

"I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190," Jaiswal told teammates Anuj Rawat and Shivam Dube in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I took signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy," he added.

Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad registered his maiden IPL ton to help CSK post a daunting total of 189/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

"When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly," Dube said.

Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.