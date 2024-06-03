Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had a spectacular IPL 2024 season and won the Emerging Player of the Year award with Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently found himself embroiled in controversy due to a statement he made in an interview regarding cricket legends Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Reddy's remarks sparked outrage among Dhoni's devoted fan base.

MS Dhoni has talent, but no technique: Nitish Reddy

In the circulating online snippets, Reddy compared Dhoni and Kohli, asserting, “Dhoni has talent, in the sense that…. talent is there but the technique is not there. Dhoni doesn’t have Virat Kohli’s range of techniques.” These remarks were construed as disrespectful towards Dhoni, leading to widespread criticism.

Nitish Reddy's Instagram Post

Under mounting pressure, Reddy took to Instagram to clarify his comments. He expressed admiration for Dhoni and claimed his words were misrepresented. He alleged that the video was cropped to generate negativity and emphasized that his intention was to highlight the importance of mindset over skill or technique. Reddy urged fans to refrain from spreading negativity without understanding the full context.

In a bid to provide clarity, Reddy shared the full video of his conversation with Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, wherein he lauded Dhoni's strengths and gameplay. He acknowledged that Dhoni's batting techniques might not match Kohli's, but hailed him as a legend due to his strategic prowess and self-awareness.

Nitish Reddy's Breakthrough IPL Season

Amidst the controversy, Reddy's stellar performance in the IPL 2024 season garnered praise. The young all-rounder showcased maturity, scoring 303 runs with two fifties and contributing three wickets with his medium pace bowling. His fielding prowess also left a lasting impression.