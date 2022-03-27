हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

MS Dhoni is mentally tired: Shoaib Akhtar questions former captain's decision to quit CSK captaincy

MS Dhoni fans got a shock just two days before IPL 2022's opening contest between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he decided to hand over captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. 

Source: Twitter

The decision to call it quits as far as leadership concerned may have come as a surprise to many but everyone knows that behind MSD's every decision, there is reason and logic. 

Dhoni wants to groom Jadeja as the future captain and he feels this is the right season to begin that. 

Jadeja lost the first match as CSK captain and would like to open his account in the next match vs Lucknow Super Giants on March 31.

However, there are some fans who are also former cricketers are not impressed with Dhoni's decision. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is one such cricketer who feels Dhoni was mentally tired to lead any team. 

"Two days before IPL…really did not understand that, to be very honest. He is still the best player in the IPL. I think he must have been mentally tired. He must have thought of handing someone else the responsibility and playing freely,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“Jadeja is obviously a very fine cricketer and he will try to the best of his ability to lead the team forward. But Dhoni is one of the minds in cricket that you can always count on,” Akhtar added.

 

