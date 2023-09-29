MS Dhoni Is The Greatest Finisher In History Of Cricket, Says David Warner Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023

Australia's opening batter David Warner opened up on many interesting questions, relating to his taste, favourite and inspiring cricketers as well as food. Warner will be playing a big role for Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023. He is a top-order batter and looked in good touch against India in the recently-concluded ODI series. The pocked-sized dynamite is pumped up to perform in front of his packed cricket stadiums in India, a country which he calls as his second home.

Warner was quizzed by JioCinema recently as many rapid fire questions were thrown at him and he gave good answers for each one of them without wasting any time.

The Aussie was asked who was the inspiring figure in his cricket career. Warner took three names: Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting. "I wanted to play how they played the game. I wanted to be a leg spinner, Gilchrist was an opening dasher and Ricky Ponting – one of our best cricketers ever," said Warner. The batter was also asked to tell who he feels has been te greatest finisher in the history of the game. Warner was quick to reply, "For me, it’s MS Dhoni."

Not to forget, before Dhoni, it was Michael Bevan who enjoyed the tag of best finisher in the world. Bevan was the saviour of the Australian team on many occasions but Warner chose Dhoni over his own countryman.

MS Dhoni was, indeed, one of the finest ODI batters the world saw, especially when it came to the chases. Dhoni's legacy will be known for the ICC trophies he won and the chases he pulled off from difficult situations.

While Warner picked Dhoni as the best finisher in the world with the bat, he said that greatest cricketer of all time tag definitely goes to former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Warner also said that Allu Arjun is the move start he is looking forward to making a Reel with. Warner said that his triple hundred vs Pakistan in a Test match is his favourite innings while his greatest moment of his career was to win the 2015 World Cup.

Further, Warner said that Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden are two batters he wished he opened the innings with. "Two cricketers – Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket and Virender Sehwag or Mathew Hayden in Test cricket," said Warner.