MS Dhoni Lands In Mumbai With Bhagavad Gita By His Side

Chennai Super Kings achieved a historic milestone by winning their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final on Monday. This remarkable accomplishment was largely attributed to the exceptional leadership of their captain, MS Dhoni, and the outstanding planning and execution by the management team.

Throughout the IPL 2023 season, Dhoni battled a left knee injury. Surprisingly, this did not affect his performance as a wicketkeeper, but it noticeably impacted his batting. Due to the knee ailment, the 41-year-old had to bat lower in the batting order and faced difficulties while running between the wickets.

Recently, Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, revealed that Dhoni would seek medical advice regarding his knee condition. Ultimately, the decision of whether to undergo surgery would be made by Dhoni himself.

On Wednesday, Dhoni reached Mumbai to consult a specialist regarding his knee injury. Reports suggest that he is scheduled to undergo surgery today (June 1). Interestingly, before the procedure, the cricketer was seen carrying the Bhagavad Gita, a source of strength and inspiration for him.

Dhoni had been struggling with a troublesome knee throughout this year’s IPL, and this surgery could potentially pave the way for his return in the next season.

While fans would be praying for Dhoni’s quick recovery, it would be interesting to now see how long the recovery period would be for the CSK skipper. He has not ruled out the possibility of another season in CSK colours.

“It was the right time to take retirement but I feel I had to give one more season for the love of fans toward me. They made my season special. I know it is going to be tough on my body but I have 8-9 months to take a call. I will try my best to play in IPL 2024,” Dhoni said at the presentation after the IPL final.