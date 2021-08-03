IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni makes Bollywood’s bad man Gulshan Grover insecure – Here’s why

Former India team captain MS Dhoni recently set the social media ablaze with his new hairstyle. Taking to his official social media handle, Aalim Hakim, the celebrated hairstylist shared some photos of the Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni, who can be seen sporting a stylish Mohawk cut in the pics.

Interestingly, Dhoni’s new look not only send fans into a frenzy, but also made Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover insecure.

Grover, who is known for his negative roles in the films, cheekily asked Dhoni to not accept 'Don roles' in the movies as it will get him out of business.

Sharing MSD’s pics on Twitter, Grover wrote, “Mahi brother. @msdhoni Superb look! Plz don’t accept any Don Roles, that will be mere dhande par laat Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you (sic).”

Earlier this month, the former skipper hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot. Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an advertisement and as soon as the pictures were posted on social media, the fans and followers couldn't keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, wherein he can be seen sporting the jersey. Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year. The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be back in action when the UAE leg of IPL resumes in September. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with CSK on September 19 in the first game.