MS Dhoni Makes Emotional Return to Team India Dugout Ahead Of 3rd ODI In Chennai, Check PIC Here

Former India captain MS Dhoni has a long-standing relation with Chennai and the MA Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made an emotional return to the Team India dugout in Chennai ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI which takes place here on Wednesday (March 22).

Dhoni, who has been training with his CSK teammates in Chennai ahead of IPL 2023, met Team India cricketers during their practice session at the Chepauk on Tuesday (March 21) evening. A picture of MS Dhoni sitting in Team India’s dugout went viral as the Chennai stadium got prepared for the third ODI. CSK social media team shared a picture of Dhoni in the dugout with the caption, “Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon...”

The former India skipper had previously worked as the mentor of Team India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was his last association with the national team in any capacity. Recently, he met the squad at the stadium in Ranchi, creating nostalgic moments for Indian cricket fans.

Meanwhile, in a chat with AB de Villiers on ‘The Quick Singles’, former India captain Virat Kohli was asked about the ‘fastest runner’ he has run with in his career. Kohli went on to pick the former South African batter over his former teammate Dhoni.

“I’ve been asked this question before. AB has been by far the fastest I’ve run with between the wickets. The only other guy I’ve had so much coordination and understanding with is MS (Dhoni). I don’t know about the speeds, but he and MS, I would not even need to call,” Kohli revealed to De Villiers.

When AB de Villiers was asked the same question, he went on to pick compatriot and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis.

“Mine is controversial as well,” De Villiers said. “He is the best runner I have run with as well, it’s Faf. But he’s run me out at least seven times in my career. We have had some worst misunderstandings.”