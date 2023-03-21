LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav To Play? Check Probable Playing 11 Here
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai below.
The third and final ODI of the 3-match series between India and Australia is set to take place in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday (March 22). The first game of the series showcased a dominant performance by the hosts but the visitors were ruthless in the next game to take revenge. Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue were bundled out for just 117 runs with Mitchell Starc taking a five-wicket haul. Later on, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh humiliated the Indian bowling attack as Australia chased their target in just 11 overs with 10 wickets in hand.
It is a must-win game for India as their proud home record is at stake in the third match. Rain is likely to play a major role in Chennai. A change in the batting lineup is expected as Suryakumar Yadav has got out on a duck twice in the series against Mitchell Starc.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI score: Predicted XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell/Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI score and updates: Weather report
As per Accuweather, the chances of rain at the venue is around 47 to 51 percent. During the match time, a cover cloud is expected between 10 to 70 percent. A match with less can be expected.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI match score and updates: Series decider
The series decider of the 3-match ODI series between India and Australia will take place in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Rohit Sharma's Team India were outclassed in every department by the Steve Smith-led Australia in the second match of the series.
