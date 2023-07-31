Meet THIS Cricketer’s Wife Turned Film Producer, She Started Off As Hotel Management Trainee And Has Net Worth Of Nearly Rs 50 Crore Now

Sakshi Singh Rawat was leading a quiet life before former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked into her life. Sakshi was working as a hotel management intern at the Taj Bengal hotel in Kolkata where Team India were staying ahead of an international match in December 2007.

This is where MS Dhoni met Sakshi for the first and there was no looking back for the two since then. Dhoni went on to marry Sakshi back in 2010 in a quiet function in Dehradun and the couple have a one daughter, Ziva, since then.

After Dhoni’s retirement, Sakshi along with her husband and daughter, spends most of her time at her husband’s palatial farmhouse in Ranchi. Sakshi Dhoni, though, has moved on from hotel management and become a full-time film producer now.



MS Dhoni launched his own film production company – ‘Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd’ and the company launched their first movie, a Tamil film ‘Let’s Get Married’ (LGM) which was released recently in south of India. Sakshi Dhoni is the ‘managing director’ of Dhoni’s film production company, according to their official website.

“Sakshi Singh Dhoni is the Managing Director at Dhoni Entertainment. Being an avid watcher of all kinds of movies and content herself, Sakshi’s vision is to entertain the audience with content that elevates their sensibilities,” the profile of Sakshi Dhoni on company’s website read.

“She uses her management skills in getting together a dynamic, driven team and her congenial nature ensures a family-like environment in the company, making the team more dedicated and passionate. Sakshi is the backbone of the company,” it added.

Who is Sakshi Dhoni?

Sakshi Singh Rawat was born on November 19, 1988, in Guwahati, Assam. She grew up in a middle-class family and completed her schooling from the Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi, MS Dhoni’s hometown. After finishing school, she pursued a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management in Aurangabad.

After completing her degree in Hotel Management, Sakshi worked at the Taj Bengal Hotel in Kolkata as an intern. This was where she met MS Dhoni for the first time back in December 2019.

Sakshi then worked as a trainee at the front office of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. After her marriage to MS Dhoni, she worked as a Senior Manager at the Chennai-based five-star hotel, The Leela Palace.

She is a trustee of the Dhoni Charitable Foundation, which is dedicated to helping underprivileged children.

What is Sakshi Dhoni’s net worth?

Sakshi Dhoni’s net worth is around Rs 50 crore, according to report. Her husband’s net worth is a whopping Rs 1,050 crore according to a recent report.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi own a massive farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand where they currently reside with their daughter Ziva, which is priced at over Rs 10 crore. The couple also owns a Rs 17.8 crore house in Dehradun.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni has an eternal love for cars and bikes and is ultra-expensive car collection will make your jaw drop. Dhoni owns Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Land Rover Freelander, Mahindra Scorpio, Ferrari 599 GTO, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Nissan Jonga, Pontiac Firebird Trans am, Mercedes Benz GLE, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador.

Dhoni also owns a wide range of businesses, spanning from organic farming, drones, sportswear, and gyms, which brings in over Rs 4 crore revenue per year.

Sakshi Dhoni is popular on social media as well, with over 5.2 million followers on her Instagram account. Sakshi regularly shared updates on her husband MS Dhoni, who prefers to keep a low social media profile since his international retirement in 2020.