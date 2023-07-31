WATCH: MS Dhoni Trolls Wife Sakshi Dhoni For Using Him To Gain Instagram Followers

MS Dhoni’s bond to his wife Sakshi Dhoni has been super strong for over 13 years now, since they got married back in 2010. While former India captain MS Dhoni prefers to stay away from the limelight as much as possible, his wife Sakshi tries to keep close to his millions of fans with her own social media account.

Sakshi Dhoni is an integral part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper’s film production company ‘Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd’ being the ‘Managing Director’ of the company as well. Sakshi Dhoni’s is currently actively promoting their first film production, Let’s Get Married (LGM) across various cities in India.

In an Instagram video which went viral, CSK captain MS Dhoni is seen trolling Sakshi Dhoni hilariously. Dhoni tell his wife Sakshi that ‘she uses him to increase her Instagram followers’. Sakshi, who doesn’t back down from recording her husband, in reply asks aren’t MS Dhoni’s fans also Sakshi Dhoni’s fans?



WATCH MS Dhoni troll wife Sakshi Dhoni HERE…

Sakshi Dhoni has over 5.2 million follower on her official Instagram account. However, her follower count pales in comparison to her husband MS Dhoni, who has over 44.9 million followers on Instagram.

But MS Dhoni prefers to remain out of the public limelight since his retirement back in 2020. The CSK skipper, who led his team to a record-equaling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the IPL 2023 season, posted a rare video of himself on his 42nd birthday on Instagram and the post has managed to garner over 10 million likes so far.

Sakshi Dhoni recently shared news that MS Dhoni is undergoing rehab after his knee surgery after the IPL 2023 final. In the video, Sakshi was asked about how is MSD doing at the moment to which she replied, “He is recovering and doing well,” with a thumbs-up gesture. She also told that he is currently in rehab.

Fans were delighted to hear the good news which got them wondering of MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings had a stellar season in the 2023 edition as they lifted their fifth title in tournament history beating the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final led by Hardik Pandya.