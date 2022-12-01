MS Dhoni meets Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher at airport on way to SA 20 Launch, Ex-SA captain's PIC goes viral

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was spotted at an airport on Thursday (December 1). Former South African captain Graeme Smith and wicketkeeper Mark Boucher met him at the airport and clicked a selfie. Smith put the picture out on Twitter and it has instantly gone viral. In the pic, with a Black and White filer, all three Smith, MSD and Boucher can be seen smiling for the camera. Fans have also taken a liking to the pic, posting comments in the replies section. Former Australian cricketer Damier Martyn too reacted to the photo with a 'Great photo' comment.

Also Read | MS Dhoni PARTIES with Badshah and Hardik Pandya in Dubai, dance video goes viral - Watch

It is not sure whether all three are flying together. Howeverm Smith's caption suggested that he and Boucher were travelling together for launch of SA 20 League. He wrote in the caption: "Boarding flight to Mumbai for #SA20 launch in India and ran into a great friend of South Africa and SA cricket." It appears that the pic is clicked at Dubai airport as Dhoni was recently in the country for an event from where his dance video has gone viral.

Take a look at the picture below:

Boarding flight to Mumbai for #SA20 launch in India and ran into a great friend of South Africa and SA cricket pic.twitter.com/DTDYL15pbr — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) December 1, 2022

Not to forget, Smith and Dhoni have been friends for a long time, both having mutual respect for each other. South Africa and India have played many matches under their leadership, including some thrillers. Smith and Dhoni were part of the first final of Indian Premier League back in 2008. Smith was an opening batter for Rajasthan Royals under the captaincy of Shane Warne while Dhoni led the CSK team in that summit clash, which they lost. Rajasthan Royals were crowned as champions in the first edition of the cash-rich league.