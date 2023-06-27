'MS Dhoni Only Ate...', Virender Sehwag Reveals Untold Story Of 2011 World Cup Campaign

The 2023 World Cup will evoke fond memories of the 2011 victory for Indian cricket fans as the prestigious tournament returns to the country after a 12-year hiatus. In 2011, India made history by becoming the first host nation to clinch the trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. This triumph marked India's second World Cup win, following their victory in 1983. Moreover, it solidified MS Dhoni's exceptional legacy, as he became the only men's captain to secure all three senior men's white-ball trophies.

Dhoni etched his name in the cricket hall of fame with an extraordinary performance in the final against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Displaying incredible skill, he remained unbeaten with a knock of 91 runs, ultimately hitting the winning six that will forever be etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts.

While Dhoni's astute captaincy during the tournament is widely acknowledged, Virender Sehwag, the legendary Indian opener, recently unveiled a fascinating anecdote about the superstitious rituals of the World Cup-winning skipper. Sehwag revealed that Dhoni would exclusively consume 'Khichidi' in the Masseur's room throughout the tournament.

Sehwag shared, "During the 2011 World Cup, wherever we went, people emphasized the significance of winning, especially since no host nation had won the tournament until then. Consequently, everyone had their own superstitions. Dhoni would eat Khichdi in Mane Kaka's room and say, 'It may not be helping me score runs, but at least we are winning.'" Sehwag disclosed this during the launch event of the 2023 World Cup schedule in Mumbai.

Before his match-winning innings in the final, Dhoni had only amassed 150 runs in eight matches throughout the tournament. Yet, his remarkable performance in the ultimate showdown secured the coveted trophy for India.

Speaking of the upcoming 2023 World Cup, the tournament is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19. The opening match will feature England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, while the final will also be held at the same venue. Notably, the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash is set to transpire in Ahmedabad on October 15.