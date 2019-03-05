हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

MS Dhoni out for golden duck for fifth time in ODI career

Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck on the very next ball after Jadhav's departure during the second Australian ODI. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck for the fifth time in his ODI career when he was caught by Adam Zampa during the second one-day game of the five-match series against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. 

The former skipper came to bat at number seven when Virat Kohli was waging a lone battle and India were reduced to 171 for five after in-form Kedar Jadhav was caught by skipper Aaron Finch at cover off Adam Zampa's delivery in the 33rd over.

Dhoni, however, failed to replicate his match-winning performance with the bat in the opening ODI against Australia and went back to the pavilion for a first-ball duck after he attempted to play a backfoot punch, but ended up getting a thick edge to hand a simple catch to Usman Khawaja at slip. 

The 37-year-old was dismissed on the very next ball after Jadhav's departure. It was Dhoni's 10th overall duck of his ODI career. 

Interestingly, Dhoni's first-ever golden duck came during his debut match for India against Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2004 while his remaining four were recorded when he was dismissed for a first-ball duck twice each against Sri Lanka and Australia. 

By being dismissed for a golden duck for the fifth time in his ODI career, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has joined a unique list of Indian batsmen to have recorded 10 or more ducks. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 20 ducks to his name. 

 

