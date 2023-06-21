'MS Dhoni Played IPL 2023 With Knee Strap But Never Complained', Says CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

It is no secret now that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni was battling a knee injury throughout the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Dhoni always wore a knee strap and struggled to walk properly. The fans could see him walk in and out of the team bus, limping. But Dhoni never complained about the injury ever to anyone in the CSK camp. In fact, the topic of injury came up during the course of the tournament. This is what CEO of Super Kings Kasi Viswanathan has to say.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Viswanathan said that CSK management appreciates the commitment of their leader MSD because he battled injury to win them the record-equalling fifth title. "We never asked him things like 'do you want to play or do you want to sit out.' If he can't, he would've told us straightaway. We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him," said Viswanathan.

Viswanathan added that, till the final of the 2023 championship, Dhoni never reached out to anyone witha a complaint about the knee. However, after final, he told the management that he will undergo a surgery immediately.

Viswanathan had visited Dhoni at the hospital after the surgery and was satisfied by his condition. Dhoni had then informed the CSK management that he will be doing his rehab work at Ranchi. Dhoni also told Viswanathan that he will not be playing any cricket, not even doing nets, till January or February of 2024.

"Till the final, he never complained about his knee to anybody. Though everyone knew, and you would've seen him struggling while running, he never complained even once. After the final, he said, 'okay, I'll have a surgery.' He's finished his surgery, he's quite happy, he's recovering."