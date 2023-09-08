WATCH: MS Dhoni Plays GOLF With Ex-President Donald Trump On Vacation In USA

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is enjoying his vacation in United States of America (USA). On his US trip, he was invited by former president of United States Donald Trump to play a game of golf. The former India captain got a picture clicked with Trump in his golf gear. Dhoni and Trump are standing next to each other in the viral photo which also has three others in it, posing for the camera.

Check out Dhoni's viral photo and video with Trump below:

Former US President Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni.



- Thala fever in USA....!!! pic.twitter.com/8V7Vz7nHMB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2023

Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni!!



MS Dhoni is the Face of World Cricket even after his Retirement_pic.twitter.com/VI7eAXhG6h September 8, 2023

As per reoorts, Trump had invited Dhoni for a game of golf. While Dhoni is reported to be in USA for a holiday, there could be more to it. Fans are reacting to the photo, saying that 'Thala Fever has reached USA too'. A video also surfaced soon in which Dhoni can be seen targetting a hole with Trump looking on.

A fan posted on X: "Donald Trump hosted a Golf game for MS Dhoni. Yes Donald Trump is also Biopic Fan. MS Dhoni is the Face of World Cricket even after his Retirement."

On September 6, Dhoni was also present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch a game of tennis between the men's singles quarterfinalists Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. He was sitting right behind players' sitting area and a video had gone viral in which MSD could be seen having a laugh and enjoying a good game of tennis.

Trump has been criminally indicted for the fourth time recently. As per a CBS News report, he is facing 91 criminal charges across these four cases. Not to forget, he is the first president, current or former, to face criminal charges in the history of United States. Trump lost power to Trump in January 2021. He is looking to back in race to become President again in 2024. But before that happens, he will need to be cleared off all the criminal charges.

The latest charge on Trump and 18 others for allegedly attempting to overturn the Ex-presodent's defeat in 2020 polls.

Coming back to Dhoni, he will soon be back in India and the fans await his decision on the future in Indian Premier League. After winning the fifth IPL title in 2023, Dhoni had said that he has not retired yet from the league. He will take a call on whether he plays IPL 2024 or not.