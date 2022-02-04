MS Dhoni plays tug-of-war with actor Pankaj Tripathi - WATCH

Former Indian captain and current skipper of IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played tug-of-war with Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi.

This game was a part of a TV commercial in which they can be seen taking on each other.

The commercial is heartwarming as it includes two of the most successful men who come from Bihar and Jharkhand made it big in the worlds of cinema and cricket, one of the two heartbreats of the country.

WATCH:

While Dhoni has won trophies with Indian cricket team and CSK, Pankaj is known for his effortless acting style that wins the hearts of fans instantly. Needless to say, both of them are favourites in almost every Indian household and to being these together in an ad is a masterstoke.

Not to forget, MS these days is a busy man. He recently launched his first graphic novel in which he is playing the lead role. The novel is called Atharva: The Origin. It will soon be a web series as well, produced by his venture named Dhoni Entertainment which is headed by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Also the mega auction is slated to happen on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and it is expected that Captain Cool will be taking part in the bidding process from the CSK table.

You can soon expect Dhoni to start preparing for the next season, which could be his last, as soon as auction closes. CSK are defending champions and would look to start training early.