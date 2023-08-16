MS Dhoni Retirement: Sakshi Dhoni Finally Reveals Why Former Captain Chose Independence Day To Retire From International Cricket

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked away from international cricket arena on India’s Independence Day – August 15 – at exactly 19.29 hrs back in 2020. But August 15 holds special significance for MS Dhoni and there was another reason for the Chennai Super Kings skipper to choose this date to retire.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni on Tuesday revealed the special significance of Independence Day for the former India wicketkeeper in an Instagram story. It also happens to be the birthday of MS Dhoni’s mother Devaki Devi. Sakshi posted a couple of pictures wishing her mother-in-law Devaki Devi on Tuesday.

Check Sakshi Dhoni’s post wishing MS Dhoni’s mother Devaki Devi HERE…

Born on July 7, 1981, MS Dhoni is the youngest son of Paan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi. ‘Mahi’ is the youngest of three siblings – Narendra Singh Dhoni is his elder brother and Jayanti Gupta is his elder sister. Devaki Devi has been a housewife all of her life and has chosen to live a quiet life in the background in Ranchi.

In a recent media interaction, Sakshi opened up on her relationship with her husband MS Dhoni, and also revealed a couple of other things about her marriage. Sakshi also revealed how she jelled with MSD's family in the early days of her marriage.

“I met my mother-in-law one day before the marriage. The first time, yes! So today, touchwood we have a very good bond and we are like friends actually, We share everything. Earlier when I was new at the house and Dhoni was out for games, I was waking up, like literally they were strangers to me,” Sakshi Dhoni had said.

“From there, till now our relationship has really developed. She is an immense support to me. I cannot think of not being with her in the same household,” she added.

MS Dhoni, who remains an extremely private person, chose this special date to announce his retirement from international cricket after scoring over 17,000 runs with 124 international fifties.

The emotional retirement video of MS Dhoni.



- He included his highs, lows, friends & everything included in his 16 years of career. pic.twitter.com/MkI33ZaZ57 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 15, 2023

It’s been three years since MS Dhoni retired from international cricket now but he continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who turned 42 last month, led CSK to a record-equalling fifth title in IPL 2023. Dhoni underwent a knee surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation so that he can return to the field to lead CSK’s title defence in IPL 2024.