Watch: Sakshi Dhoni Opens Up On Bond With MS Dhoni's Mother, Says 'It Was Like Waking Up Around Strangers But...,'

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni is set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming movie 'Let's Get Married'. It is also the first movie under Dhoni Entertainment, which was released on July 28 (Friday).

In a recent media interaction, Sakshi opened up on her relationship with her husband MS Dhoni, and also revealed a couple of other things about her marriage. Sakshi also revealed how she jelled with MSD's family in the early days of her marriage. (WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni Gives HUGE Update on MS Dhoni’s Recovery From Knee Surgery, Participation In IPL 2024)

"I met my mother-in-law one day before the marriage. The first time, yes! So today, touchwood we have a very good bond and we are like friends actually, We share everything. Earlier when I was new at the house and Dhoni was out for games, I was waking up, like literally they were strangers to me," informed Sakshi about her early days with Dhoni's family after getting married.



"From there, till now our relationship has really developed. She is an immense support to me. I cannot think of not being with her in the same household," she added.

Coming back to the movie, Let’s Get Married is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The Tamil and Telugu-language movie features Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay in lead roles. Talking about MS Dhoni's movie debut, Sakshi said, "If there’s something good, he may just (do it). He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there’s something good", quoted an India TV report.

Also, she added that Dhoni would fit the role in any action movie. She added, "Action. He is always in action. What would you choose for him? If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie."