Is IPL 2023 MS Dhoni's Last Phase Of Cricketing Career? CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Says THIS

MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter, is leading the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. This is expected to be his last season in the world's richest franchise cricket league, where he has won four titles as captain in the last 15 years. Although the 41-year-old cricketer has not openly talked about his retirement from the IPL after this season, he has dropped hints during his post-match interactions that this could be his last year in competitive cricket.

CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, gave an update on Dhoni's future in the IPL on Sunday after the team's ninth game of the IPL 2023. According to Fleming, Dhoni hasn't indicated that he will retire after IPL 2023. When asked if Dhoni had told him anything about retirement, Fleming said, "No, he hasn't indicated anything."

Dhoni is the most capped player and seventh-leading run-getter in IPL history. After the conclusion of CSK's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he said that the fans, along with those at other stadiums, are bidding him farewell. "I will just say thanks for the support; they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," he said.

Earlier, he had stated that he was in the last phase of his career, which fueled rumours of his retirement. "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, it feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints," he had said.

Dhoni's leadership and batting skills have been crucial for the Chennai Super Kings over the years. He has been one of the most successful captains in IPL history, leading the team to three titles in a span of six years. His retirement from the IPL will be a big loss for the league, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers.