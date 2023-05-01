LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli Likely To Captain Again, Josh Hazlewood To Replace David Willey

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next IPL 2023 match on May 1. Having suffered a heavy loss in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB will be hoping for a turnaround in Lucknow. The upcoming match poses a new challenge for the team as they play on a track that is completely different from their home ground at Chinnaswamy.

One of the main concerns for RCB is the fitness of Faf du Plessis, who has been unable to bowl due to a rib injury. However, the team could receive a boost with the potential return of Josh Hazlewood, who has recovered from his injury. It remains to be seen if RCB will make any changes to their playing XI.

The opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis has been formidable, but with du Plessis's injury, Kohli may continue to lead the team. Shahbaz Ahmed is expected to bat at no.3, followed by Glenn Maxwell, who has been the team's most reliable middle-order batsman. Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabhudessai are yet to make their mark with the bat and will be eager to contribute against LSG. Dinesh Karthik, who has not been in top form, will play the role of a finisher.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been in top form with his leg-spin, will be a key player for RCB. Hazlewood's inclusion will bolster the pace attack, which already has the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Harshal Patel, who has been struggling with a finger injury, could also come in as an impact player, replacing du Plessis.

Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav replaces injured David Willey for the remainder of IPL2023.



In their head-to-head encounters, RCB has won two out of three matches against LSG in the IPL. However, this will be the first time the two teams will face off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The venue has been challenging for batting teams, with an average run rate of 7.50 and the second-highest balls per six (22.3) in a match.

The weather forecast for the match predicts thunderstorms and a high chance of rain, which could further complicate matters. The pitch at Ekana Stadium has been known to assist spinners, who have been more economical, conceding at 7.2 an over compared to 7.7 off the fast bowlers. This could work in RCB's favor, as they have a strong spin attack led by Hasaranga.

Overall, RCB will be looking to bounce back from their previous loss and secure a win against LSG. With the potential return of Hazlewood, the team will be bolstered by a strong pace attack, while the spinners will look to capitalize on the conditions. If the batsmen can step up and contribute, RCB could emerge victorious in what promises to be a challenging encounter.

Probable Playing XI for RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player – Harshal Patel