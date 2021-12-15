MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings beats Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to become most popular team on Twitter

MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in UAE this year. CSK, who failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the first time in their history in 2020, bounced back in stunning style to hammer Kolkata Knight Riders in the final and become champions again.

Dhoni’s side not only dominated the 2021 edition of the IPL but the Chennai-based franchise also ruled Twitter this year. According to Twitter India, Dhoni’s CSK have managed to beat Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to become the most Tweeted about IPL team on Twitter in 2021. CSK's official Twitter handle (@ChennaiIPL) was the most tweeted account of an IPL team on the social media platform this year. CSK have been followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@rcbtweets), Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) and Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) in the special list.

Twitter India has also revealed that CSK’s hashtags #WhistlePodu and #Yellove were the most Tweeted catchphrases in sports this year. CSK skipper Dhoni secured the second spot after ex-RCB captain Kohli in the list of most tweeted about Indian athletes on the microblogging site. Often dubbed as two of the greatest players in IPL's history, Kohli and Dhoni will spearhead the batting lineup of their respective franchises in the IPL 2022.

Dhoni and Kohli were retained by RCB and CSK on the retention day. The RCB and CSK stars have also taken pay cuts to help franchises rebuild their squads for the mega auction. While Kohli has been retained by RCB for Rs 15 crore, Dhoni will earn Rs 12 crore after agreeing to become the second pick for CSK behind Ravindra Jadeja, who will earn Rs 16 crore.

Meanwhile, the most retweeted and liked tweet in sports in India in 2021 was Kohli's appreciation post for Dhoni's match-winning heroics during the IPL against the Delhi Capitals. Dhoni had the cricket world buzzing with his final-over masterstroke against Delhi Capitals that carried Chennai Super Kings into the Indian Premier League 2021 final. Among the awe-struck fans was Virat Kohli – India’s Test captain himself who hailed his contemporary by calling him ‘King’ in an all-hearts appreciation tweet. This became the most retweeted and was also the most liked tweet in sports in 2021.

Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

The methodology used by Twitter was based on the total number of retweets/likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 to November 15, 2021. “Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni,” Kohli tweeted on October 10.