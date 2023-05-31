MS Dhoni’s ‘Fam-Jam’ Picture With Wife Sakshi Dhoni, Daughter Ziva Dhoni After IPL 2023 Final Goes Viral

MS Dhoni is not a person to express his emotions on the field but Monday night was a rare occasion when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper let go after his side won a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets to clinch the IPL 2023 title.

After the final which got over on wee-hours of Monday night, family members and girlfriends of most members of the CSK team were seen on the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper MS Dhoni, who chose to remain in the background during the trophy presentation, preferred to savour the moment with his family – wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni.

After emerging victorious in IPL 2023, Dhoni posed for a fam-jam picture with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Taking to Instagram, Sakshi posted an adorable image which shows the trio flashing their million-dollar smile.

She simply captioned the post with a yellow heart emoji. Dhoni’s picture with his family garnered loads of love. “The Bestest,” singer Sophie Choudry commented. “Adorable frame,” a netizen commented.

The post from MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni has already got over 8.5 lakh likes on Instagram since she posted on Tuesday night.

Dhoni first let retiring Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja accept the IPL 2023 trophy from BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah on his behalf. After that Dhoni, chose to walk away to the background in the team picture and let the youngsters in the CSK team hold fort.

On Tuesday, CSK defeated GT by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final to snatch the title for the fifth time. CSK are now tied with Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the tournament with both teams having won it five times each.

In the rain-affected match on Sunday, GT scored a challenging 214 runs. CSK had hardly begun their chase when the rain came. While the first day of finals on Sunday was washed off due to rains, the second day too was impacted and CSK chased a revised target in a largely post-midnight innings. CSK were given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs.

Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikawad set a good pace to the innings. Mohit Sharma almost spoiled the party for CSK as he made a fantastic comeback. However, Jadeja’s composure under pressure helped as he scored a six and a four in the last two balls and took his team to victory.

(with ANI inputs)