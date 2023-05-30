topStoriesenglish2615613
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

'If MS Dhoni Had Hit Winning Run...', Sunil Gavaskar Reacts To CSK Captain's Golden Duck In IPL 2023 Final

Considering the toll that a tournament like the IPL can have on one's physical and mental energy, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his belief that Dhoni would take some time after the tournament to make any significant decisions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'If MS Dhoni Had Hit Winning Run...', Sunil Gavaskar Reacts To CSK Captain's Golden Duck In IPL 2023 Final

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni created history by leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. In a thrilling final-over contest against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dhoni's Yellow Brigade emerged victorious, matching the incredible achievement of the Mumbai Indians (MI). Dhoni, who holds the record for the most appearances in the IPL, played his 250th match in the cash-rich league yesterday.

The 41-year-old received praise for his exceptional stumping of the in-form batsman Shubman Gill in the recently concluded match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dhoni rewrote the history books in the summit clash by becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve 300 dismissals with the stumping of the GT opener. However, Dhoni had a forgettable performance with the bat as he was dismissed for a golden duck by GT pacer Mohit Sharma.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Reacts To Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics, Says THIS About MS Dhoni

In an interview with Sports Tak following the IPL 2023 final, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that it would have been the perfect ending if Dhoni had scored the winning runs for the Chennai Super Kings. Gavaskar stated, "If he had been there to hit the winning runs, it would have been like a cherry on the top. But at the end of the day, being the team-man that he is, he would be very happy."

He emphasized that despite Dhoni's early dismissal, the team's victory mattered the most. Senior pacer Mohit Sharma dismissed the dangerous Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8 balls) and followed it up by getting the better of Dhoni on the next delivery of the 13th over. However, Mohit's exceptional bowling efforts were in vain as CSK, led by Dhoni, successfully chased down the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs to clinch their fifth IPL title in Ahmedabad. After guiding CSK to glory, Dhoni hinted at leading the team in the 2024 season of the IPL.

Considering the toll that a tournament like the IPL can have on one's physical and mental energy, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his belief that Dhoni would take some time after the tournament to make any significant decisions. Gavaskar stated, "My belief is that he will give himself a bit of time, sit down with his near and dear ones, and have a chat about what could be done. So, we can certainly expect a decision sooner rather than later."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?