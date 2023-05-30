'If MS Dhoni Had Hit Winning Run...', Sunil Gavaskar Reacts To CSK Captain's Golden Duck In IPL 2023 Final

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni created history by leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. In a thrilling final-over contest against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Dhoni's Yellow Brigade emerged victorious, matching the incredible achievement of the Mumbai Indians (MI). Dhoni, who holds the record for the most appearances in the IPL, played his 250th match in the cash-rich league yesterday.

The 41-year-old received praise for his exceptional stumping of the in-form batsman Shubman Gill in the recently concluded match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Dhoni rewrote the history books in the summit clash by becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve 300 dismissals with the stumping of the GT opener. However, Dhoni had a forgettable performance with the bat as he was dismissed for a golden duck by GT pacer Mohit Sharma.

Sunil Gavaskar said, "my heart wants CSK to win IPL 2023 because of MS Dhoni. Proving once again that calm, cool decision making can make a difference". (On Sports Today). pic.twitter.com/v8bSTOwKj4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2023

In an interview with Sports Tak following the IPL 2023 final, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that it would have been the perfect ending if Dhoni had scored the winning runs for the Chennai Super Kings. Gavaskar stated, "If he had been there to hit the winning runs, it would have been like a cherry on the top. But at the end of the day, being the team-man that he is, he would be very happy."

He emphasized that despite Dhoni's early dismissal, the team's victory mattered the most. Senior pacer Mohit Sharma dismissed the dangerous Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8 balls) and followed it up by getting the better of Dhoni on the next delivery of the 13th over. However, Mohit's exceptional bowling efforts were in vain as CSK, led by Dhoni, successfully chased down the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs to clinch their fifth IPL title in Ahmedabad. After guiding CSK to glory, Dhoni hinted at leading the team in the 2024 season of the IPL.

Considering the toll that a tournament like the IPL can have on one's physical and mental energy, Sunil Gavaskar expressed his belief that Dhoni would take some time after the tournament to make any significant decisions. Gavaskar stated, "My belief is that he will give himself a bit of time, sit down with his near and dear ones, and have a chat about what could be done. So, we can certainly expect a decision sooner rather than later."