MS Dhoni’s return as mentor greeted by hilarious ‘Rajnikanth’ meme by Wasim Jaffer, check here

Indian cricket fans all over the world can’t keep calm ever since Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that former captain MS Dhoni will be joining Team India as mentor for the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE next month. Dhoni, who has won three ICC titles – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-over World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, will be hoping that his technical acumen will help Virat Kohli clinch his first ICC trophy.

Former India opener and Dhoni’s teammate, Wasim Jaffer, posted a hilarious meme featuring superstar Rajnikanth to greet the Chennai Super Kings skipper’s return to Team India. “MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021,” Jaffer tweeted.

Earlier, Dhoni had taken over the role of Jharkhand cricket team’s mentor in the 2016/17 season. Dhoni has his first stint as Jharkhand’s mentor when he was an active player and had a successful stint with them.

In 2016/17, the Dhoni-mentored Jharkhand created history when they qualified for the semi-final of the Ranji Trophy for the first-time ever. Dhoni made his presence felt during the tournament and travelled with the team guiding youngsters like Ishan Kishan, who is now part of Team India.

Jharkhand lost the final to Gujarat, who went on to lift the trophy. The biggest story of Jharkhand’s run in the tournament was Dhoni’s guidance.

“Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be joining Team India as mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup. I am glad that MS has accepted BCCI's offer and he is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Mr Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India,” said Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to the media in a virtual interaction on Wednesday (September 8).