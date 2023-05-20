MS Dhoni’s Toss Time Visuals In 26 Seconds: This IPL 2023 Special Post Will Brighten Up Your Weekend

MS Dhoni, the legendary skipper, has the spotlight in this season's Indian Premier League. Be it an away game or a home encounter, the Yellow Army has been ruling the stands. In the Chennai Super Kings’ last league game of IPL 2023, Dhoni will take the field against Delhi Capitals. The match will be played in Delhi. Ahead of the game, the official Twitter handle of IPL decided to share a gift for Dhoni’s innumerable fans. It is a beautiful compilation of Dhoni’s toss-time moments throughout the season. “Ahead of an action-packed Super-Saturday double-header, here's 26 seconds of MS Dhoni during the toss in IPL 2023 to brighten up your weekend,” the tweet read.

Ahead of an action-packed Super-Saturday double-header,



Here's 26 seconds of @msdhoni during the toss in #TATAIPL 2023 to brighten up your weekend #DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/BVP6Z2ZNDM - IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023



The video became an instant hit on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for MS Dhoni “the legend”.



This user desperately wanted MS Dhoni to end up on the winning side today.

Being a CSK fan, inner me wants CSK to win so that MSD finally gets the farewell he deserves. However, RCB winning the IPL can do Virat and then, the Indian team a world of good! - Krishnan Chittur (@KrishnanChittu1) May 20, 2023

One person seemed quite dejected with the prospect of Dhoni’s possible IPL retirement.

Last toss in league stage but hopefully not the last in IPL - Rehan Zia __ (@RehanZia5) May 20, 2023



Echoing a similar sentiment, a person commented, “Make CSK win today, today’s game should not be Dhoni’s last match.”

Make CSK win today, today's should not be Dhoni's last match - Gitartha Kalita (@gitartha_k) May 20, 2023



Some referred to the World Cup-winning skipper as the greatest of all time.

The king and goat - MS Dhoni is the GOAT (@msGOATni) May 20, 2023



Here are a few more reactions:

Legend - HariKrish (@krishtweets_HK) May 20, 2023

Legend - taha abbas (@tahaabb62883980) May 20, 2023

Apart from displaying his supreme leadership prowess, MS Dhoni has been instrumental with the bat in the 16th edition of IPL. Plagued by a knee injury, Dhoni has been coming down to bat at number 8. But fitness issues could not deter him from pulling off some memorable cameos. After playing 12 matches, the former India skipper is enjoying a sensational strike rate of 196. In April, the 41-year-old became the first captain to lead an IPL franchise in 200 matches.



With 15 points from 13 games, Chennai Super Kings are placed in second position in the standings. A win against a depleted Delhi Capitals will be enough for the four-time IPL winners to cement their spot in the playoffs.