MS Dhoni’s Toss Time Visuals In 26 Seconds: This IPL 2023 Special Post Will Brighten Up Your Weekend

With 15 points from 13 games, Chennai Super Kings are placed in second position in the standings. A win against a depleted Delhi Capitals will be enough for the four-time IPL winners to cement their spot in the playoffs. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CKS vs DC game will start at 3:30 pm.
  • Fans can’t wait to see Dhoni aka “Thalla”.
  • Gujarat Titans have already made it to the playoffs.

MS Dhoni’s Toss Time Visuals In 26 Seconds: This IPL 2023 Special Post Will Brighten Up Your Weekend

MS Dhoni, the legendary skipper, has the spotlight in this season's Indian Premier League. Be it an away game or a home encounter, the Yellow Army has been ruling the stands. In the Chennai Super Kings’ last league game of IPL 2023, Dhoni will take the field against Delhi Capitals. The match will be played in Delhi. Ahead of the game, the official Twitter handle of IPL decided to share a gift for Dhoni’s innumerable fans. It is a  beautiful compilation of Dhoni’s toss-time moments throughout the season. “Ahead of an action-packed Super-Saturday double-header, here's 26 seconds of MS Dhoni during the toss in IPL 2023 to brighten up your weekend,” the tweet read.

 

 


The video became an instant hit on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages for MS Dhoni “the legend”. 


This user desperately wanted MS Dhoni to end up on the winning side today.

 

 

One person seemed quite dejected with the prospect of Dhoni’s possible IPL retirement.

 

 


Echoing a similar sentiment, a person commented, “Make CSK win today, today’s game should not be Dhoni’s last match.”

 

 


Some referred to the World Cup-winning skipper as the greatest of all time.

 

 


Here are a few more reactions: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apart from displaying his supreme leadership prowess, MS Dhoni has been instrumental with the bat in the 16th edition of IPL. Plagued by a knee injury, Dhoni has been coming down to bat at number 8. But fitness issues could not deter him from pulling off some memorable cameos. After playing 12 matches, the former India skipper is enjoying a sensational strike rate of 196. In April, the 41-year-old became the first captain to lead an IPL franchise in 200 matches. 


