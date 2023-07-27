MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Is Big Fan Of This Popular Actor; He Is Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor

MS Dhoni is a genius on the cricket field. He is known as the smartest brain on the 22 yards. But Dhoni's smartness is not just limited to the cricket field. He has taken some pretty good life decisions as well. Like getting married early and also to a wonderful woman, with whom he was deeply and madly in love. She is none other than Sakshi Dhoni, who was earlier known as Sakshi Singh Rawat. Sakshi worked in hotel industry before meeting MS Dhoni. The biopic on Dhoni reveal how they met. Sakshi had not been able to recognise MS Dhoni at a hotel she was working in. This was the same hotel in which Dhoni was staying with the Indian cricket team. When Sakshi was told this was MS Dhoni she was talking to, an Indian cricketer, she was taken aback. But Dhoni was in love by then. He had loved the fact that Sakshi was quite professional in her job and was humble and kind all the way.

Dhoni was 29 years old when he decided to marry Sakshi in 2010. It was a secret wedding where no other Indian cricketer was invited. The wedding happened in Dehradun and today, the couple have a daughter named Ziva.

Sakshi, today, takes care of Dhoni's various businesses as he continues to play cricket in IPL. This year, in IPL 2022, Dhoni helped his franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch the record-equalling fifth title. Sakshi and MS Dhoni recently also launched their films production house named Dhoni Entertainment. The first film that Dhoni Entertainment is releasing is from South India. It is named as 'LGM' or 'Lets Get Married'.

Sakshi is taking care of all the business related to Dhoni Entertainment and she is the producer of the film too. She has worked hard to complete the film, which will soon be released. Dhoni, however, has attended all the events related to film, from the muhurat shot to the music launch.

Sakshi is a big film lover. She especially likes cinema from South India. With Dhoni so popular in this part of the country and Sakshi's love for regional cinema from South, no wonder their first film is also based on a love story from this part of the world. Not just that, Sakshi's favourite actor is also a South Indian star.

While there are many amazing actors in Bollywood and South Indian film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitab Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, none of these are the favourite actor of Sakshi. Her favourite is 'Pusha' star allu Arjun.

At an event of 'LGM', Sakshi revealed that Allu Arjun is her favourite and that she is a big fan of his energy and screen presence. Sakshi also said that she has watched all the hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun films on OTT. Sakshi loved watching Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa' and cannot wait for the release of the second installment called 'Pusha 2'.