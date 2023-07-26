Who Is Jayanti Gupta? MS Dhoni's Elder Sister Who Is Married To CSK Captain's Best Friend And Works In A...

MS Dhoni, one of India's greatest captains ever, is also the most-loved Indian cricketers ever too. Even at the age of 42, three years after his international retirement, Dhoni is still winning Indian Premier League trophies and getting the stadiums to fill in the seats. Dhoni is ageing like a fine wine. He is still very fit and eager to play cricket. It was assumed that the legend would clal it quits this year after the end of IPL 2023. However, he chose not to use the word 'retirement' in his comments after the final, which CSK won to lift their fifth trophy.

Dhoni's journey has been a memorable one. That's why fans don't want him to go ever from the cricket field. This epic cricket journey would not have even started and Dhoni would have ended up doing a 9 to 5 job with his dreams burried under it. This special person in his life helped him become a successful person. This person is neither his mother or father. That special person is his sister Jayanti Gupta.



Who is Dhoni's sister Jayanti Gupta?

Dhoni is among the three children of Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi. His father had a mid-level government job and lived with the family in Ranchi. Dhoni's elder brother Narendra Singh Dhoni reportedly became a political later in his life. Dhoni obviously chose the cricketing path. Narendra did not have much say in lifting Dhoni's cricket career as he had left Ranchi for studies when Dhoni first took up cricket. It was his sister Jayanti who took a lot of interest in Dhoni's cricket. As per reports, it is believed that Jayanti is 3 to 4 years older than MSD.

In MS Dhoni's biopic 'M.S. Dhoni The Untold Story', one can see how important a role Jayanti had in his career. After seeing that his career was not going anywhere, Dhoni wanted to quit it all and begin a day job. But it was his sister who persuaded him to stick to cricket and that something big will soon transpire. Jayanti, before wife Sakshi Dhoni, was the pillar of strength in his life.

Dhoni, today, reportedly earns over Rs 1,000 crore a year. However, Jayanti lives a life away from social media and is an independent woman. Jayanti is a school teacher who works in a private school in Ranchi, Jharkhand. No wonder, Dhoni's bringing up was so good. He had supportive people all around him, starting with the family. A billion cricket fans in India will be hugely indebted to contribution of Jayanti in making MS Dhoni a cricketer. Otherwise, India would have missed out on a terrific cricketer.

This fact is also unknown to many that Jayanti is married to Dhoni's best friend named Gautam Gupta. He is Dhoni's oldest friends from Ranchi who is still in touch with the former India captain.