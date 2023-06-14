MS Dhoni Set To Announce RETIREMENT? Cryptic Post By Chennai Super Kings Goes Viral, WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will be celebrating his 42nd birthday in July next month. Dhoni remarkably led CSK to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title last month, defeating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Days after the IPL 2023 Final, Chennai Super Kings posted a tribute video to their skipper MS Dhoni, titling it ‘Oh Captain, My Captain’. The video summed up Dhoni’s journey in the IPL 2023 tournament.

One fan commented on the video, “If this is a prelude to his retirement, we should respectfully accept his decision and celebrate his all time illustrious career !” Another questioned, “Thala stepping down from Captaincy?”

The video has raised rumours about Dhoni’s future in the IPL. The former India captain underwent a knee operation in Mumbai immediately after the IPL 2023 Final earlier this month. Dhoni played with an injured knee from the first match of this season, often hobbling while running between the wickets.

At most venues across India, Dhoni got a rousing reception with most fans treating IPL 2023 as his final tournament. However, Dhoni, himself kept the option of returning as captain of CSK in IPL 2024.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle posed the ‘big’ question in front of Dhoni at the post-match presentation and Dhoni kept the door open for a return to CSK next season as well. “I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see,” Dhoni said after the win over GT in IPL 2023 Final.

CSK skipper said that this was not ‘just another’ final for his team as the task has got harder with 10 teams instead of eight. CSK finished in ninth place in IPL 2022 and it is a remarkable turnaround for the four-time winners to reach the final again.

“It is no longer eight teams. Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Hard work of two months. Lot of character showed by our players. Everyone has contributed. Yes, middle order hasn’t got ample opportunity but they have chipped in,” Dhoni said about reaching the final.