MS Dhoni spends ‘15 times more’ time on THIS activity than on cricket: Harbhajan Singh makes BIG revelation

MS Dhoni may be one of the most followed celebrities in India but he stays away from the limelight whenever he isn't playing cricket. The former India captain is hardly active on social media which makes fans wonder what keeps Dhoni busy when he is away from the game.

Shedding the light on the same, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently retired from cricket, revealed that Dhoni is a big fan of Esports and loves to play games like FIFA and PUBG.

Harbhajan even claimed that Dhoni spends 15 times more time playing Esports than he does playing cricket.

Talking to IndiaToday Gaming during the award ceremony of the World Esports Cup (WEC), Harbhajan said, "Yes, every cricketer in the Indian team plays Esports. I have also played. Our former captain, MS Dhoni, he plays Esports 15 times more than the cricket he plays. After matches, if you see him in the hotel room, he spends his time playing Esports. Sometimes, FIFA, sometimes PUBG, sometimes other games. Esports is a big, big thing. We cricketers also used to form teams and play these first-person shooter games online."

Harbhajan also highlighted how the Esports industry has seen a big boom in recent times and nowadays people are even making a career out of it as well.

"For us it's a new thing...we used to play for the sake of entertainment. But people are making a career out of it now. There are analysts for them, there are discussions around it and even coaching is provided to make them understand the nuances of the game. Not only the players but many people are now associating with it in order to be something. Numbers are going to be massive. This is just the start of Esports. It will grow in unimaginable ways," said Harbhajan, who announced his retirement from all formats of cricket recently.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who took retirement from international cricket in 2020, will be seen leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2022.