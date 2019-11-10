MS Dhoni switches cricket bat with tennis racquet for local tournament--Watch

close

Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket after India crashed out of the 2019 World Cup following an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have been away from cricket since India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, but he could not keep himself away from sport. 

The former Indian cricket skipper, who never shies away from showcasing his skills in different sports, recently swapped the cricket bat with tennis racquet for a local tournament. 

Dhoni was not only spotted playing tennis at Country Cricket Club Tennis Tournament at JSCA International Stadium Complex, but he also won his first match in the men's doubles category. 

The 37-year-old joined forces with Sumeet to clinch a comfortable straight sets victory over Michael and Chaise as per social media.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of Dhoni playing tennis. 

“The King, at your service," the IPL franchise wrote. 

 

Earlier, Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket after India crashed out of the 2019 World Cup following an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final. 

Later, the former Indian captain's sabbatical got extended after he was not included in the Indian T20I squad for the series against South Africa and Bangladesh. 

Now, it is to be seen if he makes a return for India's limited-overs series against the West Indies, beginning December 6.

