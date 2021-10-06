MS Dhoni to join Bollywood? CSK skipper says THIS on plans to step into film industry post IPL retirement

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Chennai Super Kings skipper dropped a big hint on Tuesday (October 5) that he’s still not done with the IPL yet. ‘Thala’ Dhoni made it clear that he intended to retire in front of Chennai fans in Chepauk by playing his farewell IPL game there.

The former Indian skipper’s announcement came as a major relief to his fans, who were still unsure whether the 40-year-old will continue to play beyond IPL 2021. CSK, meanwhile, have already booked their berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs, which will begin on Sunday (October 10).

Also, the wicketkeeper-batsman opened up on his plans post-retirement but clarified that he has no plans of joining the Bollywood industry as acting is not an easy skill and he would like to stick to cricket.

"You know Bollywood is not really my cup of tea. As far as advertisements are concerned, I am happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I feel it's a very tough profession and very difficult to manage. I would let the film stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest I can come to acting is advertisements and nothing more than that," Dhoni said in an interactive session with fans.

Notably, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had played MS Dhoni's role in his super hit biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

It is worth mentioning that many cricketers join the entertainment industry after their retirement and recently, India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who last represented India in a T20I in 2016 in the Asia Cup, made his acting debut with the Tamil film, Friendship. Moreover, cricketers like Kapil Dev, Brett Lee, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambali have also tried their hand at acting in the past.