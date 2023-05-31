MS Dhoni To Undergo Knee Surgery? Chennai Super Kings CEO Viswanathan Gives Update

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni can go under surgery on his left knee as the veteran will be seeking expert advice from sports orthopedics in Mumbai, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday. Dhoni played the entire IPL 2023 season with an injured knee although he looked fine at moment but there were also occasions when he seen limping because of the injury while running between the wickets.

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," Viswanathan told PTI.

"Even a player of Ben Stokes' stature despite his nature was brilliant around the group and the youngsters looked upto to him. This has been possible because of our captain." What has been CSK's hallmark over the years which enabled them to reach final in 11 of the 14 editions that they have been a part of? "I have been associated with CSK from season 1 and we have never deviated from our process. The key has been to keep things simple and explain every player what is expected of them. In our franchise, the skipper keeps everything uncomplicated," Viswanathan said.

Asked if the fifth IPL title feels the sweetest, considering the spate of injuries to its top players, Viswanathan said: "It's all about team spirit and every player knowing his role which is very well defined in our set up.

"He is very happy but there were no celebrations. The players dispersed for their respective destinations from Ahmedabad only. Also if you have seen CSK, we are never big on celebrations," the veteran official said.

"It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts," Viswanathan said.