'MS Dhoni Took My Permission...', Suresh Raina Reveals Real Reason Behind Getting Dropped From CSK Playing XI In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, made a bold decision towards the end of IPL 2021 by excluding their star player, Suresh Raina, and giving Robin Uthappa a chance instead. Uthappa had recently joined CSK from the Rajasthan Royals before the start of IPL 2021. During the toss of a match against the Delhi Capitals, Dhoni had announced that Raina was injured, but Raina never returned to CSK's playing XI for the remainder of the season. In a conversation with Robin Uthappa, Raina disclosed that the decision to give Uthappa an opportunity was a strategic move and that Dhoni consulted him about it.

"When MS Dhoni and I spoke, I suggested that 'you should try Robin Uthappa'. Dhoni sought my permission to play him, and I told him, 'he is the guy who will bring you the ultimate victory, trust me'," Raina shared with Uthappa on JioCinema.

Raina further revealed that being left out of the final XI was not something Dhoni typically did, but the left-handed batsman convinced his captain by asserting that Uthappa deserved a place in the team. "MS Dhoni said, 'We have played together since 2008, but I want to win this season. Now, you tell me what to do'. I replied, 'Play Robin at number 3 and ensure he remains in the playing XI until the final. If you win, CSK will win. Whether I play or him, Robin and Raina are the same'," added the revered CSK player.

While Uthappa contributed 115 runs in four matches during IPL 2021 with a strike rate of 136.90, CSK went on to claim the title by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final.