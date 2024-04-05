MS Dhoni Troll Trollers By Singing 'Bole Jo Koyal' Song In Viral Video

The cricketing world has once again been captivated by the multifaceted talents of MS Dhoni, as the Chennai Super Kings veteran showcased his singing prowess in a new advertisement that has taken social media by storm. Just days after enthralling fans with his sensational big-hitting display against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024, Dhoni has now left his admirers in awe with his flawless rendition of the iconic 'Bole Jo Koyal' song. In the advertisement for an e-bike brand, the 42-year-old Dhoni can be seen effortlessly crooning the popular Falguni Pathak number, accompanied by two 'koyals' as he navigates the scenic countryside on his electric two-wheeler.

The advertisement has not only showcased Dhoni's versatility but has also struck a chord with the fans, who have hailed it as the "best ad of the IPL 2024 season" for its creative execution and Dhoni's impeccable singing skills.

Vintage Dhoni, Vintage Melodies

Dhoni's love for vintage Bollywood songs is well-documented, and his choice of 'Bole Jo Koyal' in this advertisement is yet another testament to his musical inclinations. The former Indian captain has often been spotted singing or humming classic Hindi melodies, with his rendition of 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 film 'Kabhie Kabhie' being particularly popular among his fans.

In fact, Dhoni even used the same song as the background score when he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, sharing a collection of his playing days memories with his followers on social media.

Trolling the Trolls

The 'Bole Jo Koyal' song has often been used to troll Dhoni in the past, with a section of fans mocking the cricketing legend for his association with the track. However, the advertisement seems to be Dhoni's subtle way of reclaiming the narrative, as he effortlessly showcases his singing skills and shuts down the trolls with his signature nonchalance. The creative team behind the advertisement has also been praised for their clever use of the 'Bole Jo Koyal' song, capitalizing on Dhoni's unique connection with the track to create a viral sensation.

Dhoni's Batting Brilliance

Interestingly, Dhoni's singing exploits come on the back of his recent batting heroics in the IPL 2024. In CSK's defeat against Delhi Capitals, the veteran wicket-keeper batter showcased his ability to still clear the ropes with ease, smashing a 17-ball 36 that included three sixes and four boundaries. Several former cricketers and experts have since urged CSK to make better use of Dhoni's renewed batting skills in the ongoing IPL season, as the team looks to build on their strong start and challenge for the title.