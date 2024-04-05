Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK Match Tickets Being Black Market? Mohammed Azharuddin Makes Bold Accusations

Adding fuel to the fire, the power dynamics within the stadium took a dramatic turn as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) severed the electrical umbilical cord.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SRH vs CSK Match Tickets Being Black Market? Mohammed Azharuddin Makes Bold Accusations

In the heart of Hyderabad, anticipation for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Chennai Super Kings clash soared, only to be overshadowed by a cloud of controversy engulfing the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Amidst the fervor of IPL 2024, the spotlight veered from the players onto the backstage chaos, with former Indian cricket maestro, Mohammed Azharuddin, wielding accusations against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The cricketing legend, once at the helm of HCA, took to Twitter to unmask a litany of grievances plaguing the stadium. From murky ticket dealings in the black market to abysmal sanitation conditions, Azharuddin's words resonated with the frustrations of many. His allegations echoed a narrative of mismanagement and negligence, tarnishing the aura of cricketing sanctity the IPL strives to uphold.

Also Read: Meet Jaya Bharadwaj: Deepak Chahar's Beautiful Love Story - In Pics

Power Play: Electricity Cuts Cast Shadow

Adding fuel to the fire, the power dynamics within the stadium took a dramatic turn as the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) severed the electrical umbilical cord. The decision stemmed from the HCA's failure to settle a daunting electricity bill, amounting to a staggering Rs 1.6 crore. With the flick of a switch, the stadium plunged into darkness, casting doubts over the viability of hosting the much-awaited encounter.

Behind the Scenes: Unraveling the Power Struggle

The saga of unpaid dues traces back to a long-standing feud between the HCA and the power department, dating back to 2022. A legal tussle ensued, culminating in a court-mandated settlement that demanded partial payment of the arrears. Despite meeting the principal sum, the HCA's plea for leniency regarding surcharges fell on deaf ears, showcasing the inflexibility of regulations in the face of extenuating circumstances.

In the Eye of the Storm: Matchday Realities

As the dust settled on the eve of the clash, the repercussions of administrative turmoil reverberated across the cricketing fraternity. Questions loomed large over the integrity of the IPL's organizational backbone, with stakeholders demanding accountability amidst the chaos. While players geared up for battle on the pitch, the narrative off-field painted a stark picture of systemic dysfunction.

TAGS

IPL 2024SRH vs CSKMohammed AzharuddinIPL 2024 match analysisSRH vs CSK controversyMohammed Azharuddin allegationsHyderabad Cricket Association issuesStadium electricity cutIPL 2024 Hyderabad match problemsCSK team passes denialBlack market IPL ticketsHCA mismanagement accusationsRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium chaosIPL 2024 stadium facilities critiqueIPL match ticket scalpingCSK management concernsSunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clashAzharuddin Twitter stormHCA reforms failureIPL match preparation mishapsHyderabad cricket stadium controversiesSRH vs CSK match controversyAzharuddin HCA allegationsStadium sanitation issuesIPL match ticketing problemsCSK team passes controversyHCA administration chaosIPL 2024 stadium challengesCricket stadium electricity disruptionIPL match ticket resaleAzharuddin criticism of HCACSK management ticketing woesSRH vs CSK match uproar.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Singh's bail...how much relief for AAP?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'