MS Dhoni Turns Santa Claus For Sakshi And Ziva To Celebrate Christmas 2024, Breaks The Internet | See Pictures

In a heartwarming gesture, former India captain MS Dhoni turned Santa Claus for his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva to celebrate Christmas 2024 on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Dhoni brought festive joy by dressing up as Santa Claus for his family and friends.

The beautiful moment was captured and shared by his wife, Sakshi Singh, on Instagram. In the pictures, Dhoni can be seen dressed in a full Santa suit and wore a pair of yellow glasses to elevate the look of the outfit.

In a bunch of pictures shared by his wife, Dhoni is seen alongside his Ziva and Sakshi, standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The post quickly went viral all over social media as fans shared their excitement and admiration.

Have A Look At Heart-Warming Pictures

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also posted a photo of herself with MS Dhoni on her Instagram handle.

MS Dhoni To Play For CSK In IPL 2025

Dhoni, who played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India, retired from international cricket in 2019. However, the 43-year-old continues to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Five-time IPL champion CSK have retained former captain Dhoni as an 'uncapped player' for just Rs. 4 crore. He was one of the five players to be retained by the CSK for IPL 2025 before the mega auction.

Notably, Dhoni, who is the joint most successful captain in IPL history, alongside Rohit Sharma, relinquished CSK captaincy before IPL 2024. He is all set to play as wicket-keeper batter in IPL 2025, which is set to start on March 14 next year.