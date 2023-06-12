MS Dhoni Vs Harbhajan Singh: Former Spinner Takes A Dig At Ex-India Captain, Says THIS To A Fan

Team India lost yet another ICC trophy final on Sunday, losing by 209 runs to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London. India have now failed to win a ICC trophy since Mahendra Singh Dhoni quit as India captain – their last triumph coming in 2013 Champions Trophy.

With India licking the wounds of yet another final defeat, after losing the inaugural WTC Final to New Zealand last year, a fan sang the praises of former captain Dhoni, who led India to T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup as well Champions Trophy titles.

“No coach , no mentor , young boy’s , most of the senior player’s denied to take part . never captianed any single match before . This guy defeated prime australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day’s after becoming captain,” a fan shared this caption with the photo of Dhoni.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was part of both T20 World Cup 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squads wasn’t pleased that only ‘one man’ was getting all the credit for winning the ICC Trophy titles.

Quote tweeting the post, Harbhajan said, “Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said captain won it’s a team sports . Win together lose together.”

Harbhajan’s former teammate Gautam Gambhir also agreed and chipped into the ‘team vs individual’ debate. “Our country is not a team-obsessed one but rather an individual-obsessed one. We think of certain individuals to be bigger than the team. In other countries like England, New Zealand and Australia the team is greater than any individual. And the stakeholders of Indian cricket, from broadcasters to media, have unfortunately been reduced to PR agencies. They’ll show just 3 people the whole day. If you have made a 50 and I have also made a 50, if you keep showing one person, everyone will think that he is the only star. The other person will be termed underrated,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by News18 website.

Meanwhile, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling 5th Indian Premier League title last month at the age of 41 years, defeating defending champion Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final.